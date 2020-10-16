Football: Under-fire Maguire doubtful for Man United's trip to Newcastle

MANCHESTER: Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire is keen to play on and overcome his poor recent displays for club and country, but he could miss this weekend's Premier League clash at Newcastle United with a knock, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday (Oct 16).

Maguire endured a torrid time in United's 6-1 thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford before the international break, and sustained an injury before being sent off in England's 1-0 Nations League defeat by Denmark on Wednesday.

But Solskjaer backed the 27-year-old, who also featured in England's 2-1 win over Belgium last Sunday, to give his critics a fitting response if he is fit enough to play on Saturday.

"When Harry is part of the England team that beats number-one-ranked Belgium, it's a normal day," Solskjaer told reporters.

"Then you get the headlines when you get a sending off, that's football. You have to deal with it.

"Harry has got great resilience. He knows he will bounce back. He wants to play and work his way out of the last couple of games he's been criticised for.

"But he picked up a knock just before he came off the other night, so we'll have a look at him today."

United's defeat by Spurs left them in 16th place with three points from as many matches, and Solskjaer said his players were ready to turn their fortunes around.

"We know we've started the season badly and that game ended really badly ... we know we have to perform better but we've now had two weeks to think about it, work on it," Solskjaer said.

Solskjaer brushed off comments made by midfielder Paul Pogba who is out of contract next June and said on France duty that he would love to play for Real Madrid one day.

"Paul's our player, he's going to be here for another two years and sure he's focused on doing his best for us and we want to see the best for Paul," Solskjaer added.

"In the next couple of years I'm sure we'll get the best out of him."

