Maharaj claims nine wickets, Sri Lanka out for 338

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj finished with an impressive haul of nine for 129 as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 338 in their first innings of the second and final test against South Africa on Saturday.

Resuming on 277 for nine, Akila Dananjaya and Rangana Herath frustrated South Africa with a dogged 74-run stand for the final wicket before Maharaj struck when the latter was caught behind for 35. Dananjaya remained unbeaten on 43.

Maharaj's figures are the second best by a South African bowler in tests, behind only Hugh Tayfield's 9-113 against England in 1957, but his success also means South Africa will be concerned by their own frailties against spin.

Sri Lanka won the first test in Galle inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

