Malaysia football association, police to probe overcrowding claims at Suzuki Cup final first leg

KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will cooperate with the police to look into claims that more than 8,000 “ticketless” supporters found their way into the National Stadium at Bukit Jalil for the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final between Malaysia and Vietnam on Tuesday night (Dec 11).

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam, who said they had discussed the matter with a representative of the Cheras District Police Headquarters, said that the incident would not only mar the national body’s reputation but also endanger the lives of those who bought tickets for the match.

“FAM will make sure such an incident does not recur,” he said in a brief statement issued on FAM’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

He was commenting on claims by a group of netizens on social media that more than 88,000 supporters attended the match although FAM only sold 80,000 tickets for the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The second leg of the final will be held at the MyDinh Stadium in Hanoi on Saturday.