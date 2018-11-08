'I'll come back soon': Malaysian star Lee Chong Wei refutes talk of retirement

SINGAPORE: Malaysian badminton player Lee Chong Wei downplayed rumours of his retirement on Thursday (Nov 8), saying his condition will determine when he will lay down his racket.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced in September that Lee had been diagnosed with early stage nose cancer and was seeking treatment in Taiwan.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old world No 3 said he is in remission after seeking treatment in Taiwan. He added that he will "slowly" return to the court in December.



"I love badminton. I just try my very best and I’ll come back soon," Lee said at a news conference, when asked about the retirement speculation.

"If my condition is very bad, then I think it’s time I stop. Now I don’t know my condition right? I must go back to court first.”



Lee earlier pulled out of two major tournaments due to poor health. He had been advised by his doctor to take a rest and undergo treatment after suffering a respiratory-related disorder, BAM said in July.

Missing the World Championships in July and August was a particular blow for the former world No 1 as it is one of the major titles missing from his trophy cabinet.

Lee's unsuccessful attempts to capture Malaysia's first ever Olympic gold medal at three consecutive editions of the Games were followed avidly back home, as was his long-running rivalry with Chinese superstar Lin Dan.

His last shot at Olympic gold at Rio 2016 ended in failure when the Malaysian lost to China's Chen Long in a nail-biting final.

Lee had previously said Rio would be his last Olympics, but on Thursday he said he still has his sights set on his coveted Olympic gold, although he will be 38 by the time the next Games comes around in Tokyo.



Lee had fought his way back to the top of the rankings after returning from a doping ban in 2015.

He tested positive for a forbidden anti-inflammatory drug at the 2014 world championships and many feared it would end his career, but he bounced back strongly.

Additional reporting by Sumisha Naidu.