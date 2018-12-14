Prowling Tigers, roaring fans: Malaysia's '12th man' aims to lift team to AFF Suzuki Cup success

KUALA LUMPUR: Braving the bumper-to-bumper traffic, they arrived in droves. As a torrential thunderstorm raged overhead, a sea of yellow flooded the Bukit Jalil Stadium, filling the stands, the seats, and almost every crevice of the cavernous arena.

And the game wasn’t even starting for another couple of hours.

“Honestly I was worried by the shouting and loud noise by the more than 80,000 people in the stadium,” mused Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo after his side’s 2-2 draw with Malaysia in the first leg of the Suzuki Cup finals on Tuesday (Dec 11). “How much more worried and afraid do you think my players were?”

A team with a blend of old heads and promising youngsters, Malaysia’s fairytale run to the finals of the regional footballing showpiece has surprised some observers.



Malaysian fans roar on their team during the AFF Suzuki Cup final first leg clash between Malaysia and Vietnam. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Backed by vociferous fan support, the Harimau Malaya have taken scalps along the way, demolishing Myanmar 3-0 in the group stages, and upsetting defending champions Thailand in the semi-finals.

Come Saturday (Dec 15) in Hanoi, Malaysia hope to seal what will be their second title in the tournament’s history.

“You can see that the players had great motivation to play in front of a home crowd,” said Malaysian head coach Tan Cheng Hoe. “Of course, away from home we don’t have such a crowd, but I definitely know the players can handle and absorb it well and I think we can still upset (the odds) in Hanoi.”

Barely out of his teens when the last Malaysian side lifted the Suzuki Cup, 21-year-old Syamer Kutty Abba has his own shot at history this time around.



The Johor Darul Ta'zim youngster impressed in the heat of battle against Vietnam, laying on an assist as Malaysia came from two goals down to snatch a credible draw.



Syamer Kutty Abba takes on a defender during Malaysia's 2-2 draw with Vietnam. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Syamer believes the Malaysian fans have given his side the confidence they can go all the way.

“I really appreciate what they have given us, even until the last minute they support us,” said the tenacious midfielder.

“I have to give it back to them,” he added. “They come just to support us and day by day and game by game, I have to do well, they give me motivation to keep going.”

FAINTING SPELLS, RAISING HELL

The fanatical level of support for the team reached fever pitch days before Malaysia’s first leg clash with Vietnam, as fans queued overnight to get their hands on tickets for the game.

One of those in line was 40-year-old Azrin Ahmad Zahdi, who arrived at Bukit Jalil Stadium at 9pm, 13 hours before ticket counters were due to open.

Malaysian fans pose with a replica of the AFF Suzuki Cup trophy. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

At midnight, official estimates from the Football Association of Malaysia put numbers at around 6,000.

“At the ASEAN level, this is our big game, this is our glory trophy,” said Azrin. “The home games are important - if the home games happen without fans, it is nothing.”

With those in the queue desperate to get their hands on tickets, the crowd swelled in the early hours of the morning and there were even fans who fainted while in line, said Azrin.

“People starting pushing and cutting lines. It was total chaos, even the people in line who volunteered to control the crowd, they couldn’t control them,” he recalled.

“I decided that two of my friends could queue and I would try to help those who had fainted. While helping, there was an uncle who queued at the front called my name and asked for money. He saw me get out of the line to help people so he helped me (buy the tickets).”

The Malaysian team stands before the Ultras Malaya after their 3-0 win over Myanmar in the group stage. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

One of the ever-present fan elements have been the Ultras Malaya, a supporters group who pride themselves in supporting the team - rain or shine, home or away.

The die-hard group occupy a section of the Bukit Jalil, and are usually clad in black t-shirts. Backed up by a posse of drummers, they lead the rest of the supporters in spine-tingling chants, unfurling breathtaking banners or ‘tifos’ in support of the team.

The group also galvanises fans on social media, organising trips to away venues when the Malaysian team play abroad.

"Our slogan is Ekor, or the tail," said an Ultras member, who wished to remain anonymous. "If a cat has no tail, it will have no balance. We are the tail of the Tigers, and we will support them all the way."



Support for the Malaysian team has gradually peaked as the competition rolled on, but the Ultras Malaya welcome the backing of each and every fan.



'Ekor' or tail, gives a cat its balance, say the Ultras Malaya and they aim to be the 'ekor' of the Harimau Malaya. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

"No matter win or lose, we will support them," said the Ultras member. "But, this is a good starting point for the public, hopefully they can go on to support the local league and breathe a spark into the local game."

“The Malaysian fans have always been a passionate bunch, but when it comes to the Ultras specifically, there’s just something else about them,” added Malaysian football journalist Keeshaanan Sundaresan.

“It’s been a while since Bukit Jalil has been turned into a fortress…It’s a different feeling just coming out and seeing some of the tifos and that plays a huge part.”

Channel NewsAsia understands that an estimated 500 Ultras will be making the trip to Hanoi - some on specially chartered direct AirAsia flights, others via a two-day bus ride to Vietnam and the remainder through an assortment of flights crisscrossing the Indochina peninsula.

FOR SOME TO TRAVEL, EVERYTHING MUST GO



To fund their trips abroad to support the Malaysian team, some fans have resorted to putting up their possessions for sale.



Sid Razali, 30, sold his Arsenal jersey and a pair of Adidas shoes for RM600 (S$197) to pay for his trip to Bangkok to catch the Malaysian team during the second leg of the semi-finals.

"They needed our support as the 12th man," he said. "Tony Fernandes (AirAsia chief) gave us special prices to fly there and I really have to say thank you to him.

"The atmosphere of a game is very important. For the opponents, it could cause them to be scared and our players will try to score."

At least 87,000 Malaysian fans were present to see their team come back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Vietnam in the AFF Suzuki Cup final first leg clash. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Muhammad Fakhrullah, 19, is another of these die-hards. The student from Ipoh put up his motorbike for sale on Twitter last week, hoping to use the proceeds to travel to Hanoi.



"This motorbike has been with me for two years, and it means something to me. It's not going to be easy to sell it," he said. "But I needed the money to get to Hanoi."

With fellow fans, Fakhrullah also braved a 50 hour journey via bus to Bangkok, to catch the Malaysian team in action at the Rajamangala Stadium during the second leg of the semi-finals.

"It was tiring on the bus and difficult to sleep," he recalled. "But it was worth it. Who will support the team if we don't?"

The Bukit Jalil Stadium also witnessed a proposal during the group stage game between Malaysia and Myanmar. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

While Fakhrullah has not been able to sell his motorbike, he has managed to make the trip to Hanoi, landing himself a return ticket on one of the two specially chartered AirAsia flights.

A total of 345 seats were made available for fans of the national football team on these fixed low-fare flights.

"I'm very happy because they give me the opportunity to join them," said Mr Fakrullah. "I am so excited for the game now."



While the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi may not witness a sea of yellow as did the Bukit Jalil Stadium several days ago, it is certain the Malaysian fans will make their voice heard - the tail of the tiger might just inspire an unlikely tale of success.

