Maldives stun India to take South Asian title

HONG KONG: The Maldives won the South Asian Championship for only the second time in their history with a shock 2-1 victory over India in Saturday's final in Dhaka. Goals from Ibrahim Mahudhee and Ali Fasir put them on top against the heavily favoured Indians and Sumeet Passi's injury-time effort proved nothing more than a consolation.

Coached by German Petar Segrt, the Maldives reached the knockout phase of the competition only by virtue of a coin toss after they had finished level on points with Sri Lanka.

But, after seeing off Nepal in the last four, the Indian Ocean islanders stunned the seven-time champions to claim the trophy. They last won it in 2008.

(Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by Tony Lawrence)