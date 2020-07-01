Mallorca stay alive with emphatic win over Celta

Real Mallorca breathed life into their La Liga survival hopes by thrashing Celta Vigo 5-1 in a relegation tussle on Tuesday, earning victory for the first time since the season returned after the coronavirus stoppage.

The home side made an ideal start when Ante Budimir converted from the penalty spot in the 13th minute after a VAR review which took over five minutes to determine that Dani Rodriguez had been felled by visiting forward Santi Mina.

Celta's Jeison Murillo almost equalised but Mallorca keeper Manolo Reina swiped the shot away just before the whole ball had crossed the goal-line, and the hosts stretched their lead before halftime through goals from Cucho Hernandez and Alejandro Pozo.

Celta forward Iago Aspas scored from the penalty spot early in the second half to reduce the deficit but Mallorca came immediately back at them with a second strike from Budimir, while Salva Sevilla completed the rout on the hour-mark.

Mallorca are still 18th in the standings after 33 games but moved to within five points of 17th-placed Celta, who secured a shock 2-2 draw against champions Barcelona on Saturday.

Fellow strugglers Leganes were in action at home to Sevilla later on Tuesday.

