Man charged for alleged racist behaviour in Manchester derby

REUTERS: A man was charged by the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on Tuesday for alleged racist behaviour during the Premier League derby between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in December.

Television images circulating on social media showed a City fan making a gesture in front of United's Brazilian midfielder Fred during the game, which the visitors won 2-1, leading to his arrest by the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Anthony Burke of Panfield Road, Wythenshawe has been charged with a Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order Act," GMP said in a statement https://www.gmp.police.uk/news/greater-manchester/news/news/2020/march/a-man-has-been-charged-for-racist-behaviour-at-the-manchester-city-v-manchester-united-match2.

Burke, 41, is set to appear at Salford and Manchester Magistrates Court on April 15.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)