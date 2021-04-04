Man City back in the groove with win at Leicester

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 17 points as Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus fired them to a 2-0 win at third-placed Leicester City on Saturday.

City now need, at most, 11 points from their remaining seven matches to secure their third Premier League title in four seasons.

The effects of the international break were barely noticeable on Pep Guardiola's side, who dominated from the outset, having a Fernandinho strike ruled out for offside before Kevin De Bruyne crashed a free kick against the bar.

Leicester were restricted to the counter-attack but went close to an opener on the stroke of halftime when Jamie Vardy rounded Ederson and slotted the ball home but he was narrowly offside.

City were finally rewarded for their control of the game in the 58th minute when, after keeper Kasper Schmeichel had parried out a Riyad Mahrez shot, Leicester failed to clear a Rodri cross and Mendy cut inside Marc Albrighton and side-footed into the far corner.

De Bruyne was at his very best and it was the Belgian who created the second with a glorious defence-splitting pass to Jesus, who fed Raheem Sterling, the England man taking his time before returning the pass to the Brazilian who poked home.

City have 74 points from 31 games with Manchester United behind them on 57 from 29 matches and Leicester on 56 from 30.

In the battle for Champions League qualification, Leicester are seven points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)