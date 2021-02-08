Man City beat Arsenal, Chelsea's unbeaten run ends in Women's Super League

Lauren Hemp's header gave Manchester City a 2-1 win away to Arsenal and leaders Chelsea's 33-game unbeaten league run came to an end as Brighton & Hove Albion pulled off a shock 2-1 victory on a day of surprises in the FA Women's Super League.

Ellen White gave Manchester City the lead in the first half only to see Caitlin Foord equalise for Arsenal in the 57th minute, setting the stage for Hemp's superb winner from Chloe Kelly's cross to secure all three points for the visitors.

Across London, Sam Kerr opened the scoring in the fifth minute for reigning champions Chelsea, but an Aileen Whelan strike and Megan Connolly's goal direct form a corner saw the Blues lose a league game for the first time since January 2019.

Title rivals Manchester United also suffered a shock loss at home, as mid-table Reading scored twice in three second-half minutes to win 2-0.

Chelsea remain top of the table on 32 points, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference. Manchester City are third on 30 points, with fourth-placed Arsenal seven points further adrift and all but out of the title race.

Having secured their first win of the season last week, bottom side Bristol City drew 1-1 with second-from bottom West Ham United, while Everton and Birmingham City also drew 1-1 on Sunday.

On Saturday, Aston Villa secured their third win of the season as Mana Iwabuchi's first-half goal was enough to see them past Tottenham Hotspur.

