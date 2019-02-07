Man City beat Chelsea to reach Women's League Cup final

REUTERS: Chelsea's quest for an elusive FA Women's League Cup crown ended in disappointment on Wednesday as England forward Nikita Parris scored a brace to help Manchester City secure a 2-0 victory in the semi-finals.

Chelsea, the reigning Women's Super League and Women's FA Cup champions, must now wait until next season for the chance to claim the only piece of domestic silverware that is missing from their trophy cabinet.

City, aiming to lift the League Cup trophy for a third time after triumphs in 2014 and 2016, took control of the game in the second half as Parris scored a penalty in the 49th minute before adding another nine minutes from time.

They face Arsenal or Manchester United - who play in Thursday's second semi - in the final on Feb. 23, a day before the men's team meet Chelsea in the League Cup final.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)