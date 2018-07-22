Man City keeper Hart eager for permanent move after two loans

CHICAGO, United States: Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says his next move needs to be permanent after two loan spells away from the Premier League club, with the England international saying "there's no league I'd say no to".

The 31-year-old, who joined City in 2006, has made just one competitive appearance for the club following manager Pep Guardiola's arrival in 2016. He spent the last two seasons on loan at Italian side Torino and Premier League West Ham United.

"I did what I did in the previous two seasons because I needed to play to be involved in the World Cup. And look where that got me," Hart, who was left out of England's squad for Russia 2018, told reporters.

"I need to be an important player at that club and I think that can only happen with a permanent move.

"I love all the leagues. I've shown that. I went out to Serie A and I loved Serie A. Leagues are there to be played in. There's no league that I'd say no to. I'm open, but I want to do what's right for me at this point of my career ... "

Hart featured in City's pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (Jul 21), but the chances of him playing regularly in competitive fixtures are limited as he is the club's third-choice goalkeeper behind Ederson and Claudio Bravo.

The shotstopper also reiterated his desire to play for England again and add to his 75 caps.

"I'm 31, I'm young, I'm fit, I'm fresh," he added. "I know I've got an awful lot to give in the game. At the same time, I'm realistic about what's gone on and what the people who count think of me and I have to change those opinions."

Premier League champions City play rivals Liverpool and German champions Bayern Munich in their remaining International Champions Cup fixtures before opening their season with the Community Shield clash against Chelsea on Aug 5.

