Man City lose again after Ricardo stunner for Leicester

Dec 26: - LEICESTER CITY 2 MANCHESTER CITY 1

Manchester City suffered their second straight Premier League defeat as they were stunned by a late strike from Leicester City's Ricardo Pereira in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday.

City were looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat by Crystal Palace and were in front after 14 minutes when Bernardo Silva finished with his left foot after being played through by Sergio Aguero.

But four minutes later Leicester were back on level terms after Marc Albrighton met Jamie Vardy's cross with his head from close range.

Leicester's defence held tight despite an onslaught from City, with Fabian Delph and Aguero both missing good chances.

Pep Guardiola's team were may to pay for those spurned opportunities as Ricardo unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top left corner beyond Ederson with less than 10 minutes from the end.

Things went from bad to worse as Delph was shown a straight red for following through in a challenge on Ricardo, capping a miserable afternoon for City who slipped to third in the league.

