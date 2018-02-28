Man City must win more titles to be Premier League's best: Giggs

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester City have won many admirers in their "wonder season" but need more trophies to be considered the best Premier League team ever, ex-Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has said.

City won manager Pep Guardiola his first silverware in England last weekend, romping to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal in the League Cup final. The runaway league leaders are also on course to win a third Premier league title in seven seasons.

"Everyone recognises the football that they're playing this year is high up there with some of the best we've seen in the Premier League era," former Wales winger Giggs said.

"But to compare them to ourselves, Arsenal and Chelsea, you have to win multiple titles. You have to be consistent, not just one wonder season, which they are having."

United have won 13 championships since the Premier League era began in 1992-93, Chelsea have five, Arsenal are third in the list with three followed by City on two.

Giggs, who won 13 Premier League titles with United and made a record 963 appearances for the club, said City were capable of reaching greater heights in the coming seasons.

"It's up to other clubs, the likes of United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham to do better next year and to challenge and see how they handle that."

City, who have 72 points from 27 games and are 13 points above their neighbours United, visit sixth-placed Arsenal in the league on Thursday.

