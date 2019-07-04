Man City re-sign left back Angelino from PSV Eindhoven

Manchester City have re-signed left back Angelino from PSV Eindhoven a year after they sold him to the Dutch club, the Premier League champions said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Spanish defender has signed a four-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2023, with British media reporting City activated a 5.3 million pounds buy-back clause in his contract.

"I am thrilled to have rejoined City, a side playing incredible football under Pep Guardiola," Angelino said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/first-team/first-team-news/2019/july/man-city-sign-angelino-psv-transfer-latest-update. "Watching them while playing in Holland has been a pleasure.

"City's performances over the last two seasons have been incredible and I am very excited about returning and contributing to the club's bid for more success."

He did not make a single league appearance for City during his first stint but made more than 40 appearances for PSV.

Angelino's signing follows the announcement of City paying the 70 million euro (62.8 million pounds) buyout clause for Spanish international holding midfielder Rodri.

City will kick off their 2019-20 Premier League season with an away trip to West Ham United on Aug. 10.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)