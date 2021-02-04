Man City restore lead at top with routine win at Burnley

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester City restored their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League after goals from Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling secured a comfortable 2-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday.

The routine victory at Turf Moor left City on 47 points from 21 games with second-placed Manchester United, who crushed Southampton 9-0 on Tuesday, three points behind having played one more match.

It was a rare error from Nick Pope that handed City a third- minute opener, the Burnley keeper parrying Bernardo Silva's shot straight out to Jesus who nodded the ball into the net.

The second, seven minutes before halftime, was a classic City goal with Riyad Mahrez feeding Ilkay Gundogan whose low cross was turned in by Sterling from close range.

After the break, Pope redeemed himself as he denied Sterling, who was clear on goal but could not beat the outstretched leg of the Burnley keeper.

Mahrez had the ball in the net in the 57th minute after good work from Jesus but the effort was disallowed for offside.

City felt they could have had a penalty when Jesus went down under challenge from Tarkowski but Guardiola's side looked content to settle for a two-goal win over a Burnley side who threatened little.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)