Man City's Mendy has knee surgery

LONDON: Manchester City's France full back Benjamin Mendy has undergone surgery on his left knee, the Premier League champions said on Wednesday.

City gave no timescale for the player's return, but British media reported that Mendy, who missed the majority of last season with a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee, would be sidelined for several weeks.

City said in a statement that Mendy, who played the full 90 minutes in their 3-1 win over rivals Manchester United on Sunday, had travelled to join up with the France squad before withdrawing.

"The 24-year-old defender attended Dr. Cugat’s clinic in Barcelona where scans revealed that surgery was required," the City statement said.

"That surgery was conducted on Wednesday evening and everyone at Manchester City wishes Benjamin a speedy recovery."

City top the Premier League table with 32 points from 12 games, two points clear of Liverpool in second.

France play the Netherlands in a Nations League match on Friday, before playing Uruguay in a friendly four days later.

