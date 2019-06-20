Man City's Zinchenko extends contract until 2024

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has signed a three-year extension to his contract which will keep him at the club until 2024, the Premier League champions said on Thursday.

Ukraine international Zinchenko, who was signed by City in 2016, made 29 appearances in all competitions last season, where City won an unprecedented domestic treble of the league, FA Cup and League Cup.

The deal comes a day after City extended defender Kyle Walker's contract till the end of the 2023-24 season.

"It's difficult to express how happy I am to sign this deal," Zinchenko said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/first-team/first-team-news/2019/june/zinchenko-pens-new-three-year-extension on the club's website.

"This season shows we are built for success. It's been amazing to be involved in such a historic campaign and it's one I'll never forget.

"But I am now completely focused on the coming years and I know more good times are around the corner."

The 22-year-old impressed at left back last season, filling in for the injured Benjamin Mendy who only featured 14 times in all competitions.

"His (Zinchenko) improvement since joining us tells you everything you need to know about his attitude and ability," City director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

"Young, hungry and already an established international, he fits perfectly into our long-term strategy. We are delighted he wants to stay here."

Meanwhile, the club also said Ireland defender Megan Campbell signed a one-year contract extension which will keep her with the women's team until 2020.

The 25-year-old won the FA Cup and League Cup last season with City.

"I'm very excited to get going again, starting as a new player almost," Campbell said.

"From the success the girls have had, winning two trophies last season, going forward, we want to win more and be as successful as we can."

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)