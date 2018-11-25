Man City stay top after 4-0 win at West Ham

Premier League champions Manchester City cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola's side remained unbeaten at the top of the table.

Captain David Silva fired City ahead from the edge of the six-yard box in the 11th minute, converting a deflected low cross from the right by Raheem Sterling.

City doubled their lead in the 19th minute as Leroy Sane burst past former City defender Pablo Zabaleta on the left hand side of the penalty box and fired in a low cross which Sterling tapped home from close range at the far post.

Roles were reversed for City's third in the 34th minute with a cross from the right from Sterling finding Sane who shrugged off a challenge from West Ham defender Fabian Balbuena and slid the ball into the net again from close range.

West Ham were much better in the second half and had a great chance to pull one back in the 58th minute when Michail Antonio burst clear after a pass from substitute Javier Hernandez but his shot hit the foot of the right hand post.

Marko Arnautovic hobbled off the pitch in the 89th minute after West Ham had already used all their substitutes, leaving the London side to finish the game with ten men.

City took advantage in the 93rd minute as Sane fired home his second from a cross from substitute Gabriel Jesus.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Ian Chadband)