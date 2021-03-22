Football: Rashford could be fit for England duty, says Solskjaer

LONDON: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be fit for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month despite missing Sunday's (Mar 21) FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Leicester City due to injury, the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Rashford missed United's game at the King Power Stadium because of a foot problem as they were knocked out of the competition in a 3-1 loss to Brendan Rodgers' side.

"The doctor will speak to the English (Football Association) but I think he (Rashford) will travel and report for them," Solskjaer said. "Maybe he'll be fit for them."

The 23-year-old, who has 18 goals and 12 assists in 45 games in all competitions for United this season, was included in England coach Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad last week.

England host San Marino on Thursday before playing away to Albania on Sunday and at home against Poland on Mar 31.

