Man United agree deal to sign Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon

REUTERS: Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Sporting confirmed United will pay an initial fee of 55 million euros (£46.5 million), although the overall cost of the deal could increase with performance-related add-ons worth 25 million euros.

United confirmed Fernandes' move is subject to a medical and agreement of personal terms.

Fernandes will become United's first signing of the January transfer window as the club look to reinforce their midfield in the absence of injured duo Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

