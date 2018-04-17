Man United and Man City announce pre-season US tours in July

Manchester City and Manchester United will feature in the International Champions Cup (ICC) as part of their pre-season U.S. tours, the Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's City, the newly-crowned Premier League champions, will return to the U.S. in July after a successful 2017 summer tour.

City will kick off their tour at Chicago's Soldier Field on July 20 with a match against Borussia Dortmund.

The team then travels to New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 25 to face Liverpool in a repeat of the Champions League quarter-final earlier this month.

City end their tour three days later at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium against Guardiola's former club Bayern.

Jose Mourinho's United will face rivals Liverpool, Real Madrid and AC Milan in the ICC as they return for their pre-season preparations to the U.S. for the second straight season and the fourth time in five years.

United will play Club America (July 19) in Glendale, Arizona, and the San Jose Earthquakes (July 22) in Santa Clara, California, before competing in the ICC.

The game against AC Milan is scheduled for July 25 before matches against Liverpool on July 28 and Madrid on July 31.

United's clash against Liverpool will be played at "The Big House" in Michigan where they set a record U.S. soccer attendance of 109,318 against Real Madrid in 2014.

