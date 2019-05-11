Man United and Spurs granted Women's Super League licences

REUTERS: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been both formally awarded club licences by the English Football Association to play in the Women's Super League next season.

United won the second-tier Women's Championship with a resounding 7-0 victory over Crystal Palace last month, 11 months after the team made a comeback since being scrapped in 2005.

Spurs sealed second spot and promotion with a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa earlier this month.

The FA also confirmed Blackburn Rovers and Coventry United have been awarded licences for next season's Championship.

Rovers clinched the Women's National League Northern Premier Division title by a 21-point margin to seal promotion to the second division, while Coventry finished top of the Southern Division.

