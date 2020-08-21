Man United captain detained on Greek island after brawl

The captain of British soccer club Manchester United was detained for questioning in the Greek island of Mykonos for assaulting officers after a brawl, Greek state TV ERT said.

Harry Maguire was detained after assaulting officers who were called in to break up a brawl between two groups of tourists. Two other Britons were also detained.

"The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him," a police official said. "The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station."

