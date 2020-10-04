Man United defender Dalot completes loan move to AC Milan

AC Milan have signed Manchester United full back Diogo Dalot on a season-long loan deal, the Serie A club announced on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United's Diogo Dalot at Aon Training Complex following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Carrington, Britain, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

REUTERS: AC Milan have signed Manchester United full back Diogo Dalot on a season-long loan deal, the Serie A club announced on Sunday.

Portuguese right back Dalot, who joined United from Porto in 2018, has struggled for first-team opportunities following the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in June 2019.

Dalot has made 35 appearances for United in all competitions, the most recent of which came in the 3-0 League Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old defender becomes the second United player this week to leave for Italy, with midfielder Andreas Pereira joining Lazio on a season-long loan.

