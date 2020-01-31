Man United defender Rojo joins Argentine club Estudiantes

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has completed a return to his native Argentina with a move to Estudiantes, the Superliga club announced https://twitter.com/EdelpOficial/status/1222862682744856577 on Twitter on Thursday.

The details of the deal were not disclosed but Sky Sports reported the 29-year-old Rojo has joined Estudiantes on loan until the end of the season.

Rojo, who came through the youth ranks at Estudiantes, has been restricted to just nine appearances for United in all competitions this season and has not played since the 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion in November.

Centre back Eric Bailly's recovery from a long-term knee injury means Rojo has fallen further down United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pecking order.

Rojo's departure leaves United with four fit central defenders - Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Bailly and Phil Jones - with the injured Axel Tuanzebe not expected to return from the sidelines until after the mid-season break next month.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

