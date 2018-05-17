Man United edge champions Man City in Premier League payments
English champions Manchester City's record-breaking campaign earned them 149.4 million pounds from the Premier League but they were just beaten by rivals Manchester United in the earnings table.
REUTERS: English champions Manchester City's record-breaking campaign earned them 149.4 million pounds from the Premier League but they were just beaten by rivals Manchester United in the earnings table.
United, who finished second in the league, received 149.7 million pounds as they had two more games televised than City during the campaign.
Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal were the only other clubs to earn more than 140 million pounds.
West Bromwich Albion, who were relegated to the Championship (second-tier) after finishing last, received 94.7 million pounds.
The 2017-18 campaign was the second under a 5.1 billion pound domestic TV rights deal signed in 2015, with 20 clubs splitting a total of 2.4 billion pounds in central payments.
The payments include broadcast and commercial income plus prize money. Commercial income, overseas broadcast income, and a percentage of domestic broadcast income is shared equally between the league's 20 clubs.
The rest is divided according to each club's league position and the number of televised games they feature in each season.
Premier League payments to clubs at the end of 2017-18 season (in pounds, clubs listed by league position):
Manchester City - 149,438,654
Manchester United - 149,767,145
Tottenham Hotspur - 144,446,238
Liverpool - 145,904,609
Chelsea - 141,713,582
Arsenal - 142,042,073
Burnley - 119,772,976
Everton - 128,010,622
Leicester City - 118,170,198
Newcastle United - 123,018,207
Crystal Palace - 114,307,662
Bournemouth - 111,246,515
West Ham United - 116,094,523
Watford - 106,254,100
Brighton and Hove Albion - 107,712,470
Huddersfield Town - 102,391,564
Southampton - 107,239,572
Swansea City - 98,529,028
Stoke City - 98,857,518
West Bromwich Albion - 94,666,492
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)