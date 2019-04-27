Man United game is 'like a final', says Chelsea's Pedro

Chelsea's crucial Premier League clash at Manchester United on Sunday is "like a final" for the London club as both sides seek a top-four finish, winger Pedro has said.

REUTERS: Chelsea's crucial Premier League clash at Manchester United on Sunday is "like a final" for the London club as both sides seek a top-four finish, winger Pedro has said.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the standings with 67 points, three points ahead of Manchester United. With Arsenal separating the two clubs in fifth place with 66 points, neither side can afford to drop points with three league games to go.

Advertisement

"It is like a final for us," Pedro told Sky Sports. "It is so important to reach the top four. We need to win in Manchester but we know it is difficult to play there.

"They have very good players and are a very good team. Maybe they are not in a very good moment, or in very good form, but we need to fight together to win this game."

However, Chelsea are yet to win away at a top six club this season. They have lost four games, conceding 13 goals and scoring only one, and face a United side hurting from a 2-0 midweek humbling at the hands of Manchester City.

Maurizio Sarri's side were also handed a blow when impressive young winger Callum Hudson-Odoi ruptured his Achilles in the 2-2 draw with Burnley, prematurely ending his season. But Pedro said he was ready to step up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's a pity for us. He (Hudson-Odoi) is a very good young player for us and is important for us," Pedro said. "I can only hope that he gets well as soon as possible. Now we have to continue without him until the end in these five games.

"I feel good. I might not start on Sunday but the result is the most important thing. I'm so focused on this game, I want to win. It's the only possible result for us."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)