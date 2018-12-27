Man United give Solskjaer winning Old Trafford debut

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Dec 26: MANCHESTER UNITED 3 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued his dream start as Manchester United caretaker manager with a 3-1 Premier League win over Huddersfield on his Old Trafford debut in the dugout on Wednesday.

Paul Pogba scored two superb goals in the second half after Nemanja Matic fired United ahead in the 28th minute to continue United's revival under their former striker Solskjaer, who hit the ground running in Saturday's 5-1 win at Cardiff City.

The result left United sixth on 32 points from 19 games halfway through their campaign while Huddersfield stayed rooted to the bottom with 10 points after suffering their sixth successive league defeat.

Serbian enforcer Matic swept in a rebound from two metres after visiting keeper Jonas Lossl parried a glancing Victor Lindelof header from a corner to fire United ahead after the home side had suffered an early scare.

Defender Terence Kongolo blazed his 10th-minute shot over the bar for Huddersfield but United never looked back after taking the lead and their incessant pressure produced two sublime Pogba strikes after the break.

The France World Cup winner drilled in a fierce low shot from 13 metres in the 64th minute and sealed United's win with a rasping long-range effort in the 78th before Mathias Jorgensen netted a late consolation for Huddersfield.

