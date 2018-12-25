Man United must relish Old Trafford, says Solskjaer

Manchester United interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects his players to relish the opportunity of playing at Old Trafford after scoring five goals in a Premier League match for the first time in five years.

Solskjaer's caretaker spell until the end of the season got off to an ideal start with a 5-1 win at Cardiff City on Saturday but United still remain eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the table.

United have recorded only four wins in eight home league games this season, and Solskjaer has urged his players to step up to the plate when they host Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

"I think the boys are looking forward to playing at Old Trafford and that's important," Solskjaer, who replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho last week, told reporters.

"It's not like they were outperforming themselves (at Cardiff). We'll evaluate, look at a few clips and as I said earlier we can do better, we can understand each other better."

United players, who appeared shackled by the pragmatic approach under Mourinho, enjoyed greater creative freedom at Cardiff as they netted five goals in a league match for the first time since Alex Ferguson's last game in charge in 2013.

Solskjaer, who won six Premier League titles under Ferguson, said it was critical his players respected the club's traditions by sticking to an attacking style of play.

"They've not said anything about any handbrake but we spoke today in the team meeting about how when we get one (goal), we want to get two. When we get two, we want to get three," Solskjaer added.

"The attacking philosophy is in the walls of Man United. That's tradition, that's history, that's how we want to play. This was a good reflection of what we want."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)