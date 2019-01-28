Man United not 'satisfied' despite winning run, says De Gea

Manchester United's perfect record under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought renewed hope to the club but qualifying for the Champions League will still be 'difficult', goalkeeper David De Gea has said.

Sixth-placed United have won all six league games since the Norwegian replaced Jose Mourinho to close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea from 11 points to three, but they are still 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool who have 60 points.

"We're happy with the wins but we aren't satisfied with the overall situation. This is a club that should be fighting for the title," De Gea told Sky Sports.

"We want to get back into the Champions League places, which will be a difficult objective, but we have managed to reduce the points deficit quite a bit."

After advancing to the fifth round of the FA Cup at Arsenal's expense, United next host Burnley in the league on Tuesday and De Gea is wary of their opponents who have won 10 points from their last four games.

"They're on a good run of results but we're playing at home, and we're also on a good run of form, so we're fully confident of winning all three points," the Spaniard added.

"They are dangerous and we know the kind of style they will use against us. They like to put you under pressure with long balls, and they're very dangerous at set-pieces."

United last beat Burnley at home in 2015 with the visitors earning a draw in the last two league matches at Old Trafford.

