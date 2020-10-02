Man United's Pereira joins Lazio on season-long loan

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira will join Serie A club Lazio on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Pereira joins the Italian side in search of regular first-team football after he fell down the pecking order at United following the arrivals of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes in January and Dutchman Donny van de Beek.

The Rome club said http://www.sslazio.it/it/news/ultime-news/61354-welcomepereira-andreas-e-arrivato-nella-capitale the 24-year-old, who scored four goals in 75 games for United, will undergo a medical on Friday before being unveiled as a Lazio player.

Lazio are 10th in the Serie A standings.

