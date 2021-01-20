Man United's rise shows I'm the right man for the job: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said their improvement this season has shown he is the right man for the job and urged his players to maintain the momentum in the Premier League title race.

REUTERS: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said their improvement this season has shown he is the right man for the job and urged his players to maintain the momentum in the Premier League title race.

Solskjaer has faced heavy criticism during his two years in charge but the Norwegian appears to have turned the club around, guiding them to the top of the table with a 12-game unbeaten run in the league before Leicester City moved above them on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Hopefully I have proved I can help the club going forwards," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Wednesday's league clash against Fulham.

"Personally I have felt very strong backing and leadership from the club, which has made the journey that we've been on - ups and downs - clear."

At the halfway stage of the campaign, Solskjaer said United must not take their foot off the pedal.

"It is not about getting there once - that is the easy bit to go up the league," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Staying there is the challenge and that is the challenge we are looking forward to - focusing on every game and building this squad and hope that in the end we can lift the trophy."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)