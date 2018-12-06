Man United scramble 2-2 draw with Arsenal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: - Manchester United twice came from a goal behind to draw 2-2 with Arsenal on Wednesday and deny the visitors a first win in 12 Premier League games at Old Trafford.

The first clash between the old rivals since 1986 not featuring either Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger in the dugout was a pulsating contest which Unai Emery's Arsenal will feel they should have won.

A dreadful mistake by United keeper David de Gea allowed Arsenal to draw first blood after 26 minutes as Shkodran Mustafi's downward header bounced up and through the Spanish keeper's hands - the ball just crossing the line despite the attempt of Ander Herrera to hack clear.

Anthony Martial levelled four minutes later, tapping home after Marcos Rojo's free kick was well-saved by keeper Bernd Leno but Herrera, who had looked offside, kept the ball alive and squared for the Frenchman.

Arsenal went back in front in the 68th minute, Alexandre Lacazette being credited with the goal after Rojo's attempted tackle saw the ball ricochet past De Gea.

This time the lead lasted a matter of seconds as United replied with Jesse Lingard sliding the ball under Leno after a lapse in concentration by Sead Kolasinac.

Arsenal came close to winning the game on several occasions but De Gea made up for his error with some fine saves.

The Gunners, who slipped to fifth place, are now unbeaten in their last 20 games in all competitions while United are in eight place, eight points off the top four.

