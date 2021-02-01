Man United teenager Pellistri joins Alaves on loan

REUTERS: Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri has joined La Liga side Alaves on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Uruguayan forward has yet to make a first-team appearance for United, having joined them from Penarol in October for a reported 9 million pounds (US$12.34 million).

After featuring for United's Under-23 side, Pellistri will now head to Spain in a bid to gain regular first-team experience with Alaves, who are involved in a relegation battle.

(US$1 = 0.7294 pounds)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)