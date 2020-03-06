Man United to investigate abuse aimed at Lingard

Manchester United have condemned the foul-mouthed abuse aimed at Jesse Lingard after their FA Cup fifth round win on Thursday and will contact Derby County as part of a further investigation.

Europa League - Manchester United Training
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Manchester United Training - Aon Training Complex, Manchester, Britain - February 19, 2020 Manchester United's Jesse Lingard during training Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

A video on social media showed fans subjecting Lingard to a torrent of abuse as he boarded the team bus after United's 3-0 win over Derby at Pride Park.

Lingard, 27, played the full 90 minutes against Derby but has not been part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting lineup in the league since New Year's Day against Arsenal, and has scored twice across all competitions this season.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

