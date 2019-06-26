Football: Man United agree deal for Palace defender Wan-Bissaka

REUTERS: Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace on a long-term contract, it was reported on Wednesday (Jun 26).

The BBC report added that the deal would be worth £50 million, with the England Under-21 international set to travel to Old Trafford for a medical shortly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 21-year-old, who had three years left on his Palace contract, started 35 Premier League games for the club last season as they finished 12th.

Wan-Bissaka is set to be the second new arrival at Old Trafford in the close season as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to overhaul the squad after a disappointing sixth-placed finish.

They have already signed Wales international winger Daniel James from Championship side Swansea City.

