Man Utd co-chair Avram Glazer to sell US$100 million worth of shares

REUTERS: Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer plans to sell five million Class A shares, the English soccer club said late on Thursday, in a stake sale that could be worth around US$100 million.

New York-listed shares in United, controlled by the American Glazer family, closed at US$20.13 on Thursday. The offering, which has not yet been priced and will not result in proceeds for the company, is expected to close on March 16, the club said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The shares were down 7per cent at US$18.81 before the open on Friday.

After the share sale, Avram Glazer will no longer own any Class A shares in the company, reducing his total voting power to 13.39per cent from 16.85per cent, a filing https://bit.ly/3cnFftf with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Friday.

He will still own more than 10per cent of the outstanding shares in the club following the sale but the combined Glazer's ownership will fall to 74.9per cent from 78per cent.

The Glazers control the company via B shares that have 10 times the voting power.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Six descendants of the late Malcolm Glazer, who took over Manchester United in 2005, owned 7.75per cent of Class A shares in the company and all of its Class B shares, as of December 2020, the filing showed.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)