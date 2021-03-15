Man Utd's Cavani, Martial set for return against AC Milan

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester United forwards Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are likely to return for Thursday's Europa League last-16 second leg game against AC Milan, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United were without the duo for Sunday's Premier League match against West Ham United, which they won 1-0 thanks to a second-half own goal by Craig Dawson.

"It's very likely Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are fit, Donny van de Beek, hopefully as well," Solskjaer told a news conference.

First-choice goalkeeper David De Gea is also available having returned from paternity leave in Spain, while Paul Pogba is close to a return from a thigh problem.

"Paul even might make the trip and David is back from isolation ... So a stronger squad to travel with," said Solskjaer, whose side drew the first leg 1-1 at home.

"We need them back. We want to improve on last season. It's a massive week for us."

Following the Milan match, Manchester United take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)