Man Utd's Cavani, Martial set for return against AC Milan

Manchester United forwards Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are likely to return for Thursday's Europa League last-16 second leg game against AC Milan, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United were without the duo for Sunday's Premier League match against West Ham United, which they won 1-0 thanks to a second-half own goal by Craig Dawson.

"It's very likely Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are fit, Donny van de Beek, hopefully as well," Solskjaer told a news conference.

First-choice goalkeeper David De Gea is also available having returned from paternity leave in Spain, while Paul Pogba is close to a return from a thigh problem.

"Paul even might make the trip and David is back from isolation ... So a stronger squad to travel with," said Solskjaer, whose side drew the first leg 1-1 at home.

"We need them back. We want to improve on last season. It's a massive week for us."

Following the Milan match, Manchester United take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

