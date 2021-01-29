Man Utd's Lingard agrees to join West Ham on loan: Sky Sports

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has agreed to join Premier League rivals West Ham United on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign, Sky Sports reported.

REUTERS: Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has agreed to join Premier League rivals West Ham United on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign, Sky Sports reported.

The England international has not played a single league match for the Manchester club this season, making only three appearances in the League Cup and FA Cup.

The 28-year-old fell out of favour with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was limited to nine league starts in the previous season, scoring in the club's final game of the campaign.

The clubs have yet to confirm the deal but Lingard posted a picture on Instagram of the Sky Sports report that had a mocked-up image of him in the kit of West Ham, who are known as "The Hammers".

He added a short video of his packed bags with the captions "London bound" and "#HammerTime."

Lingard, who has 24 caps, said on social media in July last year that he was "lost as a player and person" during the previous campaign.

His contract at Manchester United ends in June 2022.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)