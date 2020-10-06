Man Utd sign Uruguay striker Cavani

Manchester United have signed former Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer with the Uruguay international penning a one-year deal, with an option to extend a 12 months, the Premier League club said on Monday.

REUTERS: Manchester United have signed former Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer with the Uruguay international penning a one-year deal, with an option to extend a 12 months, the Premier League club said on Monday.

United's humiliating 6-1 defeat at home by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday had increased the pressure on chief executive Ed Woodward to give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some new options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cavani becomes United's fourth signing of the close season after the Old Trafford club signed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam and left back Alex Telles from Porto and Ivorian winger Amad Diallo from Atalanta.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)