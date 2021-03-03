Man Utd won't splash the cash in transfer window, says Solskjaer

Manchester United will not embark on a lavish spending spree in the summer transfer window due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Premier League club's finances, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United are second in the table with 50 points from 26 matches, 15 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

The 20-time top-flight champions are on the lookout for reinforcements as they attempt to bridge the gap to Pep Guardiola's side next season, but Norwegian Solskjaer said they must be "responsible" with their finances.

"It's definitely affecting everyone in football, the pandemic," Solskjaer said ahead of Wednesday's trip to Crystal Palace. "Of course the lack of income, the finances has affected everyone. It might affect us all well.

"We have to be realistic and responsible in the way we do our business. We have to look at the whole picture. Where can we spend the money? And how much is there?

"I think there's just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football with all these changes."

Solskjaer said curbs on spending may lead to more opportunities for the club's young players.

"You can look at it different ways (with a) rebuild. We also have players in the academy that we now can maybe give opportunities," he said.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)