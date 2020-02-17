Manager Westley leaves Stevenage for fourth time

REUTERS: Graham Westley's fourth spell in charge of Stevenage has come to an end, the League Two club have said, after a run of six straight defeats left them adrift at the bottom of England's fourth tier.

"We are uncomfortable making yet another change as Graham has worked tirelessly for the club since the day he arrived, setting up procedures and bringing some good quality new faces in," Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said in a statement https://www.stevenagefc.com/news/2020/february/managerial-change-graham-westley-alex-revell-stevenage-football-club-sky-bet-league-two-efl-english-football-league-sunday-16th-february-2020.

"But with six straight defeats and one win in 13 league games, we are running out of time and we have to try something new."

Former striker Alex Revell would take over as manager for the final 12 matches of the season with Mark Sampson continuing in his role as first-team coach, the club said.

