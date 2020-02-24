Manchester City and Chelsea share spoils in 3-3 WSL thriller

REUTERS: Leaders Manchester City and second-placed Chelsea shared the spoils in a pulsating 3-3 draw in an FA Women's Super League clash on Sunday that saw spectacular goals from six different scorers.

City stay top of the table with 40 points after 16 games, while Chelsea maintained their unbeaten record in the league and remain a point behind with a game in hand over their title rivals.

Ellen White gave City the lead in the 22nd minute with a close-range effort but midfielder So-Yun Ji put Chelsea level six minutes before the break with a deflected shot from distance.

Georgia Stanway put City back in front with a superb breakaway goal on the hour mark but again Chelsea came back as keeper Ellie Roebuck could not keep out Magdalena Eriksson's close-range header eight minutes later.

Stanway then had a penalty saved before Beth England's long-distance pile-driver put Chelsea ahead for the first time. This time it was City who dug deep to level as Hemp held off Maren Mjelde to score the final goal of a thrilling game and secure a valuable point.

At the other end of the table, Ebony Salmon's goal 15 minutes from time gave Bristol City a 1-0 away win over Birmingham City and moved them up to tenth in the table, while Manchester United scored an impressive 3-2 win away to Everton.

A Rianna Dean penalty gave Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, who had Lea Le Garrec sent off in the first half for two yellow cards.

Eighth-placed West Ham face bottom side Liverpool in Sunday's late kickoff.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon)