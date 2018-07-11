Manchester City goalkeeper Gunn joins Southampton

Southampton have signed England under-21 international goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Manchester City on a five-year contract, the Premier League clubs said.

The 22-year-old, a product of City's youth system, spent last season on loan at second-tier side Norwich City.

"We believe he has all the credentials to become a full international goalkeeper for England in the future and that's exactly the sort of talent we want to have here at Southampton," manager Mark Hughes said on the club's website https://southamptonfc.com/news/2018-07-10/announcement-southampton-manchester-city-angus-gunn-transfer.

"There was a lot of interest from other teams in the Premier League, so for Angus to choose Southampton as the best option for him is another positive indication of the work the club is doing and what is being built here."

Gunn is Southampton's third signing in the transfer window after Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi from Swiss club FC Basel.

