Manchester City great Sergio Aguero to leave club at end of season

Manchester City’s all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Quarter Final - Everton v Manchester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - March 20, 2021 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero after the match Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

The 32-year-old joined the Etihad club in 2011 and went on to score a club record 257 goals in 384 appearances, winning four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

