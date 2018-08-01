Manchester City sign Dutch defender Sandler

REUTERS: Manchester City have signed defender Philippe Sandler from Dutch top division side PEC Zwolle, the Premier League champions announced https://www.mancity.com/news/first-team/first-team-news/2018/july/man-city-sign-philippe-sandler on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, a product of the Ajax Amsterdam youth system, has represented the Netherlands at under-20 level and can play as a centre back or in a holding midfield position.

City did not provide financial details of the deal, but media reports said the fee was in the region of 3 million euros (US$3.51 million). The reports added that Sandler could be loaned back to a club in the Netherlands.

Sandler is City's third signing of the close season and follows forward Riyad Mahrez and defensive midfielder Claudio Gomes into the club.

City face FA Cup winners Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday, before Pep Guardiola's team take on Arsenal in their opening league clash on Aug. 12.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

