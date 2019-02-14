Manchester United counts cost of Mourinho's departure

MANCHESTER: Sacking Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho cost Manchester United £19.6 million, the English Premier League soccer club said on Thursday (Feb 14), although it still expects to meet its financial targets for the year.

Mourinho departed in December following a run of dismal results and the club has appointed former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

United, whose squad features French World Cup winner Paul Pogba and Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, have shrugged off their worst start to a season for 28 years since Solskjaer's appointment and currently sit fourth in the Premier League.

"The appointment of Ole and Mike (Phelan) as caretaker manager and assistant manager ... has had a positive impact throughout the club," Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward said in a statement.

Revenue for the three months ended Dec 31 was £208.6 million, compared with £177.4 million a year earlier, as a new rights agreement for the lucrative Champions League helped broadcasting revenue surge 38 per cent.

The 20-time English champions said they continue to expect revenue of £615-630 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £175-190 million for 2018-19.

