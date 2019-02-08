Manchester United defender Jones extends deal to 2023

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has signed a new deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2023, the Premier League club said on Friday.

England international Jones is the latest player to commit his future to the club following French forward Anthony Martial and midfielder Scott McTominay who both signed new deals last month under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have the option to extend Jones' deal by a further year.

"I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Manchester United has been a big part of my life for eight years and I love everything about this club," Jones, who joined United from Blackburn Rovers, told the club's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/Phil-Jones-signs-new-contract-with-Manchester-United?utm_campaign=ManUtd&utm_medium=post&utm_source=twitter.

"I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season. I would like to thank Ole and the coaching staff for their continued support in my development."

Jones has 208 appearances for United in all competitions in an injury-hit career but Solskjaer backed the 26-year-old to add to that tally in his "prime years" at the club.

"Phil knows what it takes to be a Manchester United player, he has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League and is now one of the senior players within the team," Solskjaer said.

"He's coming up to his 27th birthday and entering into his prime years as a centre half. We're delighted Phil has committed his future to the club."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)